Kevin Spacey has emphasized his plans to return to acting after standing trial in London for sexual assault, sharing in a new interview that he has job offers waiting for him “the second” charges are dropped.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey tells German newspaper Die Zeit’s ZEITmagazin in a new interview, billed as the actor’s first since sexual assault allegations dropped an anvil o n his career. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”



Spacey’s U.K. trial will begin in London on June 28 and last around four weeks, per The Guardian; Spacey faces 12 charges for sexual offenses that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2013. Spacey has plea ded not guilty to all the charges, although they don’t represent the full spectrum of the allegations he’s faced. Just last October, a jury found Spacey not lia ble for battery against actor Anthony Rapp in a stateside sexual misconduct lawsuit that found its origins in the 1980s. In 2017, Rapp went public with allegations that Spacey had made a sexual advance on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey tells ZEITmagazin, later opining that in “10 years” the allegations he’s facing “won’t mean anything.”

“My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered,” he says. The way Spacey sees it, his London trial will not find him any more responsible for sexual misconduct than his New York trial did.

“The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart... That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case,” Spacey says.

