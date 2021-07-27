Paris Hilton—who cannot cook—has her own cooking show heading to Netflix on August 4. In the upcoming series, she gets to try out some recipes with famous friends and go to the grocery store in fancy outfits. It’s basically a continuation of her viral YouTube video from 2020, where she made a disastrous (and perhaps inedible) lasagna.



In case you were wondering what this series would look like, The Cooking With Paris trailer is here. It only takes 10 seconds in for her to make the inevitable joke “That’s hot—literally.” We also need to point out that we occasionally do get to hear Paris switch over to her normal voice. It’s a very pleasant surprise to hear it in one of her reality shows, even though she does seem to switch back and forth between her normal voice and her iconic “baby voice.” But let’s get to the important stuff: after years of rumors that Paris Hilton cut former friend and assistant Kim Kardashian out of her life when Kim replaced her as the biggest reality star-turned-mega-celebrity, this peek at the show proves they’re actually on great terms.

Other guests we’ll get to see cook with Paris include: Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Paris’ mom Kathy, and her sister Nicky. And from the sneak peek we get of Paris cooking, she definitely does not know what she’s doing—even when she refers to herself as a “natural.”



Luckily, this isn’t a cooking show where you try to follow the recipe and get some inspiration. This is all a spectacle to watch celebrities fumble while Paris attempts to prove she can cook while making a mess in the kitchen. As she says while cooking with Lovato, “If you guys are watching at home, we did this wrong so do it the opposite way in this part.” We also learn that Paris doesn’t know what lemon zest, tongs, or tomatillo (that she pronounces as “to-mah-to-leo”) are. Come on, Paris! Even those of us who don’t cook know what those things are!