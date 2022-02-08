Apple TV+ has ordered a new original series from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Dead To Me) and producer Laura Dern called Mrs. American Pie. Kristen Wiig is set to lead the series and Dern is in talks to take on a key role.

Set in the early ‘70s, Mrs. American Pie is story about quote, “gorgeously impossible people.” The series follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempts to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie seeks to ask questions about who gets a seat at the table and how, as well as what people will sacrifice to get there.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, Mrs. American Pie has received a 10-episode order from Apple TV+. The project was developed and will be executive produced by Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Sylvia will serve as the series showrunner, with Tate Taylor (The Help, The Girl On The Train) on as director.

As a Saturday Night Live alum, Wiig is best known for being a cast member on the comedy sketch series from 2006 to 2012. Outside of SNL, she’s starred in Bridesmaids, MacGruber, Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Wonder Woman 1984, and more. When it comes to television series, Wiig recently revived her MacGruber role as Vicki St. Elmo for the Peacock series also called MacGruber.

As an actor, Dern is known for her roles in the films Blue Velvet, Jurassic Park, Marriage Story, and Little Women. On the smaller screen, she’s recently starred in Big Little Lies and F Is For Family. When it comes to her producer work, Dern’s credits include the HBO series Enlightened and David Lynch’s Inland Empire. She also starred in both projects.