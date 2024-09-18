After 25 glorious weeks, La Chimera says “arrivederci” to New York’s IFC Center The dreamy, ghostly treasure hunt is officially the IFC Center’s longest run in a decade

Movies don’t get long theatrical runs these days. With so much emphasis on opening weekend, it’s unsurprising that Furiosa would be pushed out of a thousand theaters in one week. Word of mouth certainly used to be a thing, but there’s no reason it still can’t be. Wrapping up a six-month run at New York’s beloved IFC Center arthouse, Alice Rohrwacher’s enchanting La Chimera opened in March and hasn’t left the screen since. The movie is currently the theater’s longest-running film of the decade, and its miraculous run comes to an end this weekend.

To celebrate the film’s unprecedented and inspiring success, Neon, the film’s distributor, is buying out the theater so everyone can say buona notte to the movie the right way. Tickets to La Chimera’s final shows at 11 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, will be on Neon. Those tickets are only available in person at the box office 30 minutes before each show, with a limit of two free tickets per person.

We can’t recommend La Chimera enough. It’s a dreamy and intoxicating romance starring Challengers’ Josh O’Connor as Arthur, a desperate grave robber haunted by missing and presumably dead love, and Isabella Rosellini as a woman with too many daughters and granddaughters. Linking back up with his fellow tomb raiders, Arthur bums around the Italian countryside, excavating in the remnants of the past while wallowing in a dilapidated present. It’s a treasure of a film and an unexpected win for theatrical exhibition, in general. Seriously, six months in theaters just don’t happen much these days.

But, if, for some reason, you’re one of the billions of people who don’t live in New York City, La Chimera is currently streaming on Hulu. Trust us, it is made for human eyes.