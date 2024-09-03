Deadpool & Wolverine wins the weekend box office as Disney rules the summer The Marvel threequel moved past the $600 million mark this weekend

American may have taken Monday off, but Disney still had a great day at the office. After a relatively disastrous summer in 2023 (remember the mind-numbingly stupid decision to release Haunted Mansion in July?), the Mouse House is up a whopping 121% at the box office, according to Deadline. This is, of course, thanks to the absolute dominance of both Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, which have played exactly like the wishes upon a star the down-on-its-luck studio clearly dreamed. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and Alien: Romulus, which were both distributed by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, also added to the company’s overall pot.

Unsurprisingly, Deadpool & Wolverine topped the Labor Day box office (Friday-Monday), adding another $19 million to its domestic total. The film crossed the $600 million mark over the weekend, moving it one step closer to beating its cousin, Inside Out 2, for highest grossing domestic film of the year. (The Pixar sequel is currently sitting at $651 million.) In semi-close pursuit are Alien: Romulus with $11 million and Sean McNamara’s Reagan, which just earned the distinct honor of receiving our first “F” grade in two years. Somehow, the film, which Alex Lei called “ugly and boring” in his review, pulled in $10 million in its opening weekend. Twisters and It Ends With Us round out the top five.

Lower down the list, the artificial scares of Blumhouse’s AI horror AfrAId opened to a dismal $4 million. At least the John Cho-led M3GAN knockoff finally booted Inside Out 2 from the top 10, where it has sat comfortably since its opening 11 whole weeks ago.

Check out the rest of the top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below: