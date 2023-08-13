The meme took off a little late to have much of an impact on the box office, but there’s still some bad news today for everyone on social media who thought the idea of Dracula being on a boat was so funny (as opposed to being bone-chilling, as Bram Stoker intended): Nobody actually went out to see Last Voyage Of The Demeter. Apparently the idea of paying real money to see what happens when you put a Dracula on a boat just wasn’t as appealing to people as posting a picture of Matt Damon from Oppenheimer saying “you’re telling me there’s a chance there’s a Dracula on this boat?”

Anyway, after last week’s brief foray into a phenomenon that we’re calling “Barbeg” (where people dress up in pink sailor outfits for a double-feature of Barbie and Meg 2), the U.S. box office has settled back into a familiar shape with Barbie on top (adding $33 million to its domestic total, now at $526 million) and Oppenheimer in second ($18 million this week and $264 million total). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem actually made up a spot, climbing from fourth to third with $15 million and $72 million after two weeks. Then we have Meg 2, falling to fourth with $12 million and $54 million after two weeks, and finally The Last Voyage Of The Demeter opening with just $6.5 million—enough for fifth place, but not enough to chill any bones.

The back half of the top 10 is mostly things that have been there before: Haunted Mansion (which has only $52 million after three weeks), Talk To Me, Sound Of Freedom, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (which has made less than the QAnon movie in the U.S.), and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The full top 10 is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo. Perhaps next week will be better for everyone hoping to see more out of Boat Dracula.

