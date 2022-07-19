A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was killed in a shooting on the series’ set this morning, multiple outlets confirm.

The man, who worked in parking enforcement, was shot while sitting in a car on set in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Per the NYPD, The 31-year-old worker, named Johnny Pizarro, was approached at approximately 5:15 AM by an unidentified assailant who came up to the vehicle, opened the door and shot him. Reports from Citizen indicate police were notified immediately, and confirmed the shooting by 5:22 A.M. The worker was transported to local Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 6:00 AM .

In the wake of the shooting, production on Organized Crime was shut down for the day. The show is currently in the process of filming its third season. The worker was employed by a private company offering security—it remains unclear if the assailant had any personal motive against the victim or whether the shooting was a blitz of random violence. No arrests have been made in the incident at this time.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television shared in a joint statement, per Deadline.

There remains to be official word on when filming for Organized Crime will resume. Like its sister series’, the original Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime regularly films in public outdoor spaces in the New York area.