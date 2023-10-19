Leonardo DiCaprio's best—and worst—films

Those looking for at least one clue to Leonardo DiCaprio’s success should turn to the advice he gave Timothée Chalamet: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” While we’ll gladly take the former on faith, the latter has only added to DiCaprio’s mystique and the excitement that comes from each of his acting projects. Although he’s made almost two dozen films since 1997’s Titanic transformed him one of the biggest stars on the planet, he’s still considered selective, and when he does take on a film its director is almost always a top shelf name like Clint Eastwood (J. Edgar), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood), Christopher Nolan (Inception), Alejandro Iñárritu (who directed DiCaprio to a Best Actor Oscar for 2015’s The Revenant) or, most notably, Martin Scorsese.

DiCaprio, who hasn’t appeared as a regular on a TV series since Growing Pains in the distant 1990s, has become Scorsese’s go-to leading man, assuming the mantle long held by Robert De Niro. The L.A-born DiCaprio has appeared in one Scorsese short film and six Scorsese movies, the latest being Killers Of The Flower Moon which sees him garnering some of the best reviews of his career. So what better time to task ourselves with picking and ranking DiCaprio’s top 15 films? Whittling it down to 15 wasn’t easy which explains why The Great Gatsby and Marvin’s Room didn’t make the list. And, because we’re not even a star as talented as DiCaprio hits a home run every time, we’ve also included five of his (infrequent) misses.