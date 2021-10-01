Netflix recruited the most accredited expert for all things spooky, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark—ahem, sorry—Dr. Elvira, to guide us through another horror-filled Halloween season with Netflix & Chills. We wonder where she received her board certification.
The streamer has unveiled its slate of ghoulish films and series to keep viewers on the edge of their seats up until All Hallows’ Eve. As Dr. Elvira so eloquently explains in her opening session, frightening features are good for relieving anxiety as they induce all those happy hormones such as serotonin and mood boosters like adrenaline. For those struggling with “anxiety, stress, and jitters,” Dr. Elvira recommends sitting down on the couch for a good scare.
Dr. Elvira’s weekly sessions in the month will commence every Sunday in October, as she takes over Netflix’s social channels to prescribe new series and films to check out to lower feelings of restlessness, from the classics to new originals.
Here’s everything spooky arriving on Netflix this month:
Available October 1
Scaredy Cats
Dark Skies
The Guardian
Hotel Del Luna: Season 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Labyrinth
Level 16
Mars Attacks!
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
The Cave
The Devil Inside
Ghost (1990)
Till Death
Zodiac
Available October 5
Escape The Undertaker
Available October 6
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Available October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Available October 9
Insidious: Chapter 2
Available October 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Available October 15
The Trip / I onde dager
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
You: Season 3
Available October 20
Available October 22
Locke & Key: Season 2
Available October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Available October 27
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Available October 31
Incident in a Ghostland