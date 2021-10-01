Netflix recruited the most accredited expert for all things spooky, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark—ahem, sorry—Dr. Elvira, to guide us through another horror-filled Halloween season with Netflix & Chills. We wonder where she received her board certification.



The streamer has unveiled its slate of ghoulish films and series to keep viewers on the edge of their seats up until All Hallows’ Eve. As Dr. Elvira so eloquently explains in her opening session, frightening features are good for relieving anxiety as they induce all those happy hormones such as serotonin and mood boosters like adrenaline. For those struggling with “anxiety, stress, and jitters,” Dr. Elvira recommends sitting down on the couch for a good scare.

Dr. Elvira’s weekly sessions in the month will commence every Sunday in October, as she takes over Netflix’s social channels to prescribe new series and films to check out to lower feelings of restlessness, from the classics to new originals.



Here’s everything spooky arriving on Netflix this month:

Available October 1

Scaredy Cats



Dark Skies

The Guardian

Hotel Del Luna: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Labyrinth

Level 16

Mars Attacks!

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

The Cave

The Devil Inside

Ghost (1990)

Till Death

Zodiac

Available October 5

Escape The Undertaker

Available October 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Available October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Available October 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

Available October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Available October 15

The Trip / I onde dager

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

You: Season 3

Available October 20

Night Teeth

Available October 22

Locke & Key: Season 2

Available October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Available October 27

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Available October 31

Incident in a Ghostland