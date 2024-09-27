HBO's Like Water For Chocolate shares release date and sexy new teaser Like Water For Chocolate will premiere November 3 on HBO and Max

HBO’s upcoming adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s Like Water For Chocolate really thrusts the classic 1989 novel into the modern age. HBO just released its first teaser for the series, and it contains a few shots that look like they could have been plucked right off of Emerald Fennell‘s Saltburn vision board.

The teaser begins with a whole lot of lustful staring between the film’s leads Tita de la Garza (Azul Guaita) and Pedro Múzquiz (Andrés Baida), but PG-13 Twilight this is not. Soon, we see the pair consummate their desire in full HBO fashion, leaving the bed to literally burn in their wake when they’re done. Naturally, their love is forbidden. “Tita, my youngest daughter, will never marry,” Mamá Elena (Irene Azuela) says in a voiceover. “She will remain obedient by my side to look after me until the day I die.”

Taking its own path distinct from the popular 1992 film, a synopsis of the HBO series reads:

Like Water For Chocolate explores the idea that sometimes traditions can become a prison, an obstacle for love. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. The protagonists navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavors as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. Along the way, the audience will witness her greatest refuge: the kitchen. For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, transforming those who taste them.

The press release also notes that the series is set during the Mexican Revolution and was filmed on-location in Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

In addition to Guaita, Baida, and Azuela, Like Water For Chocolate also stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Andrea Chaparro, Ángeles Cruz, Mauricio García Lozano, Ari Brickman, and Louis David Horné. The first episode of the series premieres November 3 on HBO and Max, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.