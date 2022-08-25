If you were to create a modern Broadway musical in a lab, the formula would probably go something like this: It would need to be based on a beloved movie (i.e. Moulin Rouge! The Musical or the upcoming production of The Devil Wears Prada), chronicle down-on-their-luck folks just trying to make it in the Big City, and it of course–of course–needs to somehow feature Lin-Manuel Miranda.

A newly announced production loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York appears to be just that. (Yes, the film that originally featured that song. New Yorkers, get ready to hear it on three times as many yellow cab TVs as you already do now.) Per Deadline, the musical will begin previews in March 2023 with an opening night sometime in April. Tony and Olivier Award winner Susan Stroman (Crazy For You, The Producers) will choreograph and direct.



New York, New York will feature numbers originally composed for the film by famed duo John Kander and the late Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret). Lin-Manuel Miranda is also on board to write additional lyrics with Kander . No word yet on whether those tracks will feature his signature sound, but an unnamed source that Deadline referred to as a “Broadway powerhouse” said that the show will definitely feature “a big band, big cast and show-stopping dance numbers.”

This is a very loose adaptation; reportedly, the main characters originally portrayed by Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro will not appear in the production at all. The show will still be set in postwar 1946, but the story will instead focus on “a city in recovery.” This sounds like ripe territory for an overarching metaphor about the very same city in recovery after certain events of 2020, but it remains to be seen whether the show will modernize its source material or play it straight.

Regardless, this sounds like one of the most Broadway Broadway shows to hit the Great White Way in years. Per Deadline’s unnamed source, the show is “profoundly beautiful and special... It’s about this city; this social experiment of people from all walks of life. Simply put, it’s about New York.”