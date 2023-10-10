Love Is Blind will not be doing its Bill O’Reilly impression this season.

Forgoing the opportunity to yell, “Fuck it, we’ll do it live,” and then ask contestants how they liked living in a cell, Netflix will stream a taped version of the Love Is Blind reunion this go-round . Following last season’s live reunion fiasco, Love Is Blind isn’t taking any chances. The streamer will run its sure-to-be batshit but pre-taped reunion on October 15. However, that doesn’t mean Netflix is sidestepping the communal experience of live-Tweeting (live-X-ing?) a reality reunion. The short teaser for the reunion still encourages viewers to “watch together.” That should be fun because the season has been a complete mess.

Love is Blind Season 5: The Reunion | Announcement | Netflix

Aside from several former contestants alleging sexual misconduct, abuse, and inhumane working conditions against producers, two cast members were in a long-term relationship with each other before being cast on the show. Uche and Lydia, who were, as directed by the experiment, supposed to be complete strangers, knew each other and kept that information from the cast. As a result, Uche broke up with Aaliyah, the woman he had been settling down with on the show, and sent the season into chaos, which now reigns.

Anyway, the reunion trailer teases Aaliyah’s return , so at least fans will have some closure on that front. Nevertheless, whatever reality show producers thought they were making in 2020 has been gamed. Contestants know how to strategize and complicate the rules of the show, making Kinetic Content’s social experiment and data worthless! We’ll never learn whether love is blind or not, the greatest tragedy of all. Still, it’ll be fun to see these people finally out of their pods and free of the allegedly horrible experien ce that is Love Is Blind.