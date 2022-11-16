The years following Call Me By Your Name have been strange for everyone. Timothée Chalamet went off to become Hollywood’s latest Wonka. Armie Hammer spiraled into abuse allegations, including some involving cannibalism. D irector Luca Guadagnino made a bizarre, beautiful, and tragic Suspiria remake. Finally reunited for the first time since CMBYN, Guadagnino and Chalamet have returned to make Bones And All, a sexy movie about cannibals, which clearly has nothing to do with their former associate. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be calling each other by your name any time soon.

“There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie,” Guadagnino told Variety. “It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story.”

“I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.”

Don’t worry, Hammerheads, Guadagnino wouldn’t be leaving every oil baron’s favorite grandson turned supposed hotel concierge out in the cold. Hammer’s character would, “of course,” be in a sequel. However, he seemed quite taken about making a movie about Mafalda (Vanda Capriolo), Elio’s housekeeper and what her life is like “when she’s not around the family.”

Now, we all know that Call Me By Your Name is exactly the type of film that needs a sequel. Heck, there should be a whole cinematic universe surrounding that summer home and the sexual awakenings that happen there. Maybe there’s a magic stone there that gives people sexual powers and the ability to really give a stiff rogering to a peach. Or, maybe, there doesn’t need to be a sequel to everything, and directors shouldn’t feel obligated to drag their old ideas out of the woodshed every time they’re trying to do something a little different.

Bones And All eats its way to theaters on November 18.

