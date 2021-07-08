It’s like The Color Of Money if The Color Of Mone y was the most boring movie ever made. Screenshot : The Q

When Alexander The Great was faced with the Gordian Knot, he famously decided not to try to untangle the knot but simply unsheathed his sword and cut through it instead. When a guy from YouTube channel The Q was faced with the fact that he can’t seem to sink a single pool ball, he decided to make like Alexander and think outside the box by building himself an elliptical table where every shot is guaranteed to go in thanks to the power of math.



After showing off just how shitty he is at playing, missing every shot in true infomercial fashion, the man in the video is inspired not to improve through practice or by seeking out new techniques from experts. Instead, he’s inspired to be a real nerd about the problem and construct a table tailor-made to soothe his wounded ego.



There’s a montage of the construction process, which involves the use of tape measures, string, and screws to map out an ellipse that works to effectively turn God Mode on for every game of pool played on the table. At the end of his work, the guy has a green felt-covered mockery of a time-honored past time where every shot, no matter how horribly executed, will result in a sunk ball. This is demonstrated at the end of the video where there’s a collage showing that the table works from every angle before it ends with the guy giving a proud thumbs up.



The man may not be a true shark, but he’s definitely the Minnesota Fats of his own private domain. Stopping by his place for a pint and a few rounds of easy mode pool doesn’t seem like the best time, though we’re glad he’s found a way to ensure that everyone wins with his invention.



