Fresh from the year 2014, Marcus Mumford shared a new, handwritten announcement on his Instagram detailing his debut solo album. Mumford brought out his best-rugged scrawl to inform fans he’s losing the “Sons” temporarily to release a solo album titled (self-titled). The all-lower-case style, the handwritten note, Mumford himself—twee is officially back, and anyone without a mustache tattoo on their index finger and semi-proficient banjo skills is officially behind the times.

The album, due out this fall, employs heavyweight folk artists from the past and present for guest spots. Mumford confirmed that Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin are all featured on the new album. Veteran songwriter and session musician Blake Mills, who has worked with everyone from Fiona Apple to Bob Dylan, produced the album.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’” Mumford mused in his announcement. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my hear, called (self-titled).”

Mumford first teased the prospect of new material during a surprise appearance at one of Brandi Carlile’s shows in Los Angeles earlier this year, where he also previewed their song together.

“I was in the process of making a record — with the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in,” Mumford shared (clearly referencing previously-dispelled rumors that Mumford & Sons was splitting up) per Variety. “She heard a couple of songs and put her arm around me and said, ‘I’m gonna help you do whatever it is you need to do to finish this.’ And so we went into the studio the next day and wrote and recorded this song, which is the last song on the record.”

(self-titled) is out September 16 of this year, just in time for you to buy a new vest or fisherman’s cap or wool sweater for the event. If the winds of change keep blowing in North Twee-ast, you may want to invest in all three.