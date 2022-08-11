The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding ever since Tony Stark first put on his Mark I armor, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. With plans for Phase Five and beyond recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the shared universe based on the world of Marvel Comics is set to release multiple films and interconnected Disney+ TV series each year for the foreseeable future. So if you like the MCU, it feels like the ride is still gaining speed.

Each new project, of course, brings the opportunity for new characters to join the MCU and, in many cases, enter a live-action adaptation for the first time. Marvel characters were leaping to the big and small screens even before the dawn of the MCU, but Marvel Comics has been telling stories continuously since the debut of the Fantastic Four in 1961. That means decades of stories, and thousands of characters with live-action potential, are still on the horizon.

With the recently announced Secret Wars, The Kang Dynasty, and Thunderbolts films on the way, we can’t help but wonder: Which other comic book characters are a good fit for the MCU, and how could they suit the expanding narrative as it weaves new threads into bigger stories? The possibilities are endless, but The A.V. Club has some ideas. From a hulked-out teenage supergenius to an underrated villain team, we’ve assembled a list of 15 Marvel characters who are worthy of a live-action debut in the MCU.