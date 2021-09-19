According to Deadline, Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter have signed on to a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired thriller that sounds exactly like the sort of thing the two of them would be starring in… but they’re not actually starring in it. It sounds like they’re playing the bad guys, or at least a couple of chumps who end up in the crosshairs of the actual Bonnie and Clyde-inspired couple at the heart of the film. Titled Johnny And Clyde, the film is being directed by Vault’s Tom DeNucci and The Irishman executive producer Chad A. Verdi, and it’s about “two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree.” Rather than traveling around and robbing/killing indiscriminately, though, Johnny and Clyde (who apparently have not been cast yet) have decided to rob a casino run by a crime boss—so maybe they’re somewhat noble serial killers? Stealing from bad guys and killing bad guys?

Megan Fox is playing Alana, the crime boss, while Ritter is playing her head of security. A casino-owning crime boss seems like the kind of role that Megan Fox could have some fun with, especially if she’s sort of a mustache-twirling villain, and co-director Verdi says she’s going to “bring this character to life like no one else could.” (Everyone making a movie is going to say that about every actor in their movie, but that doesn’t mean it might not be true.) Ritter’s casting as Fox’s lead henchman is a little less clear, seeing as how he’s the guy from All-American Rejects, but playing a guy in security would give him a chance to shoo someone out of Megan Fox’s way and say “move along” as he does it. Get it? Like the song? Anyway, casting for the two leads is supposed to happen shortly.