Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 changes release dates… again Robert Pattinson gets another shift, too, as The Batman II is pushed back a full year.

Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is on-track to kill 17 release dates before any of us actually get to see it. The bad (or funny, rather) news is that the film has changed dates once again. The actual good news this time, per Deadline, is that it’s been brought forward a whole month from April 18, 2025 to March 7, 2025.

Here’s a refresher if you haven’t been keeping up with the Robert Pattinson-led film’s release date woes. (And if you haven’t, this writer doesn’t blame you—it will probably change three more times before Warner Bros. is forced to just release the thing already.) Mickey 17 was originally supposed to premiere March 29, 2024 but was eventually pushed back to January 31, 2025 and eventually April 18, 2025 before getting its new March date. At one point, it was even taken off the studio’s schedule completely. There’s probably a whole separate movie in the struggle to get this movie released if Bong Joon-ho ever has writer’s block in the future.

The news is far worse for Robert Pattinson’s other Warner Bros. film, unfortunately. Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman sequel has been pushed from October 2, 2026 all the way to October 1, 2027. Maybe Pattinson is just cursed, or this is some sort of karmic comeuppance for all the lying he’s done to the media over the years. Either way, it’s a good thing Gotham fans have The Penguin to tide them over in the meantime.

Mickey 17 and The Batman II aren’t the only films Warner Bros. switcheroo’d on their upcoming slate. Alejandro González Iñárritu’s untitled Tom Cruise film will now be released (if it doesn’t change again) on The Batman II‘s original October 2, 2026 slot, while Ryan Coogler’s Michael B. Jordan-led Sinners is taking Mickey 17‘s April 18 slot.