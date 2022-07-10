Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies ever, having already made over $100 million more than anything else released this year in the U.S. alone, and at least one of its stars is—unsurprisingly—interested in doing a sequel. That enthusiastic pilot is the jet fuel-powered Miles Teller, who has yet to find a franchise that really works for him save for the B-tier Divergent series (his Fantastic Four movie certainly didn’t make the case for any sequels), so a still-hypothetical Top Gun 3 would be a big deal. Either that or he should go ahead and make Whiplash 2: Whiplash’s Revenge, where he and J.K. Simmons team up to ruin the life of an even younger percussion prodigy.

Anyway, Teller talked about possibly making another Top Gun movie to Entertainment Tonight recently, sayin it “would be great” but that it’s “all up to TC” (that’s what show-biz people call Tom Cruise). Teller added he’s “been having some conversations” with Cruise about it, though, so “we’ll see.”

It took decades for this second Top Gun movie to come out, and that patience clearly paid off since the movie is generally being regarded as an improvement on the first film, so it would be interesting if Cruise is suddenly willing to jump straight into another one. That’s more of a Mission: Impossible thing, since they want to bank as many of those as they can before Cruise becomes too old to hang onto an upside-down helicopter as it flies loops over a bottomless chasm, so maybe they’ll wait a few decades again and make a movie about an older Maverick and Rooster training yet another generation of fighter pilots.

Or they can kill two Roosters with one stone and combine Top Gun 3 with the movie Tom Cruise wants to make in space. Who better to fly a spaceship than freakin’ Maverick? Well, maybe a trained spaceship pilot… but there probably aren’t any of them as famous as ol’ TC.