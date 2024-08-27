Javier Bardem is unlikely to "fix this family" in Ryan Murphy's latest Monsters trailer Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story premieres September 19 on Netflix

The next “monsters” are almost at our doorstep—or are they monsters at all? Shortly after announcing its release date and dropping a very vague teaser, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s next Monsters series has debuted its first full-length trailer. The season, titled Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, follows the “case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.”

A synopsis of the season continues: “While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

The new trailer doesn’t answer that, or really any other questions. We do get our first look at the Menendez family, played by Javier Bardem (José Menendez), Chloë Sevigny (Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle Menendez), and Cooper Koch (Erik Menendez). We also get a short voiceover from Bardem saying he’s going to “fix this family,” which he obviously isn’t actually going to do. The clip is filmed in Murphy’s typical sleek style, so at least we have a vague sense of what the show is going to look like. The series also stars Nathan Lane as writer Dominick Dunne and Ari Graynor as attorney Leslie Abramson.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which, for better or more likely, for worse, was watched for hundreds of millions of hours on Netflix. Other forthcoming Murphy-verse series include Grotesquerie, starring Travis Kelce and friends, All’s Fair, a legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, and the first season of American Sports Story, which follows “the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres September 19 on Netflix.