More Beef could be on the menu someday, maybe

A24’s Beef was the breakout show of the spring. The 10-episode season , which saw Steven Yeun housing Burger King long chicken sandwiches and Ali Wong trying her hand at a little catfishing, was original, gripping, and funny as hell. When the show wrapped, there was only one question on most viewers’ minds: More Beef, when?

Show creator Lee Sung Jin sounds ready for more, too. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (which the outlet notes was conducted after the strike began and was “coordinated through Lee Sung Jin’s personal PR in accordance with a WGA ruling”), Lee said that he’d “love to make more,” but what will look like, though, is uncertain. Still, there’s a chance Stanely Tucci, who was initially considered for Wong ’s role, might make his way to Los Angeles to chow on some Beef. Lee did say that he’d love to get a call from Tucci asking him to think of him for season two, after all.

Advertisement

Like all of Hollywood, Lee isn’t writing new TV shows due to the strike, but he is “open to all of it,” either continuing the show as stand-alone stories or picking up with the characters from season one. He originally pitched Beef as an anthology, focusing on “new beef with new characters” every season. However, like the rest of America, he fell in love with these characters and the world of Beef.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lee’s goals for the show align with what the WGA is asking for. He wants to keep the “keep working with this crew that I’ve really fallen in love with,” something that a streamer like Netflix has made extremely difficult, what with their use of mini rooms and restrictions on room size. Unfortunately, he must wait for the studios and streamers to decide whether or not they want to pay people for their work before serving more Beef. “It’s hard for me to say which direction we’ll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum,” Lee said, “so I’m really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses.”