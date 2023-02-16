10. John Shaft, the Shaft series

Shaft (1971) Official Trailer

Perhaps the biggest of the Blaxploitation films that boomed during the 1970s, Shaft was groundbreaking on many levels. There had been few detectives who looked or acted like John Shaft before then. By the ’70s, detective tropes that had been established with The Maltese Falcon had been heavily ingrained in film culture. John Shaft not only upended these expectations, but incorporated issues like the Black Power movement, racism, and sexuality into the genre. Portrayed by Richard Roundtree in the first run of films from 1971 to 1973, later on by Samuel L. Jackson as Shaft’s nephew in the 2000s, and most recently by Jesse Usher as the third link in the generation, Shaft brought on the idea that detective films can (and should) reflect a changing world and society.