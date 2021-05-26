Mr. Big, a.k.a. John a.k.a. Chris Noth Photo : Christopher Polk ( Getty Images )

Mr. Big is back. Chris Noth will reprise his famed role as Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in the HBO Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…” King said in a statement . “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr. Big?”

In the original series, Carrie’s on again off again relationship with Mr. Big defined her dating life, and much of her character growth across six seasons . The two end up together in the season finale as Carrie runs away from her cold relationship with a Russian artiste, but their tumultuous relationship carries on through the subsequent films. Twenty years later, the big reveal on the current state of their relationship gives enough reason to tune into the reboot. Have the lovebirds stuck it out, or did they file for the divorce everyone saw coming?

Three out of four main cast members will also return, minus the dearly beloved Kim Cattrall. This time around, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon all have executive producing roles for the sequel series. Sara Ramírez, a mainstay on Grey’s Anatomy, will play new character Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Production begins this summer in New York.