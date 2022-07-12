The old adage “hosting can be a pain, except when your guest is Nathan Lane” was once again proven correct. The Tony-winning star of stage and screen, and an always welcome guest, Nathan Lane, broke an Emmy record this morning, becoming the most decorated guest star in history. Thanks to a spot on Only Murders In The Building, Lane has more nominations for guest star roles than any other actor in Emmy history.



The former Mouse Hunter nabbed three nominations for Modern Family spots, one for Mad About You, one for Frasier, and one for a dramatic turn on The Good Wife, where he played the good guest.



Sadly, Lane’s nomination beats the late, great Fred Willard’s record for the actor with the most nominations for guest star roles. Though, we feel like maybe the Emmys should do a massive, three-hour tribute to Willard instead of the show and just mail everyone their trophies.

Per Deadline, Lane expressed his appreciation for breaking the record, calling it a “lovely, lovely thing” and a fine “tribute” to a “smart, classy” show. Of course, the only smart and classy thing here is you, Mr. Lane. We know you’re at home right now, counting your nominations and cackling to the heavens.

Lane did, however, express some disappointment today. Despite the 17 nominations for Only Murders, there were none for his co-star James Caverly, who plays Lane’s deaf son Theo. “He’s such an extraordinary young actor and he gave such a beautiful performance, and much of what I did in that episode and in the series was built around my relationship with him,” Lane told Deadline. “So, I like to think of this as a nomination for the both of us.”

Lane has some stiff competition this year in the Guest Actor in a Comedy category. Sam Richardson and James Lance both received nominations for Ted Lasso. Christopher McDonald got one for Hacks, and Jerrod Carmichael was nominated for hosting Saturday Night Live. But the toughest to beat is Bill Hader’s “shplendid” triple on Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing Igor, Gregor, and Timor.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air on September 12.