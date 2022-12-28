Minority Report (Available January 1)

Minority Report (2002) Official Trailer #1 - Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Action Movie

Like it or not (and, if you’re a fan of movies, you should like it) Tom Cruise is back in a big way. The thing is, he never really went away and proof of that is evident in 2002’s outstanding Spielberg/Cruise blockbuster Minority Report. Sometimes when two huge talents team up, it doesn’t always work as well as it looks like it will on paper. Not so here., Minority Report is everything a tentpole movie should be: smart, thrilling, action packed. It’s also an incredibly insightful film about familial grief (oh, Steven) and the issues surrounding surveillance, which was a hot button topic at the time and remains relevant today. Based on the novella by Phillip K. Dick, Minority Report concerns a not-so-distant future where crimes can be detected before they happen. Cruise plays John Anderton, head of the “Precrime” unit, who is great at his job until he gets targeted as a future criminal. Minority Report went so well that Cruise and Spielberg teamed up a few years later for the also great War Of The Worlds but lately Spielberg’s saying he’s done with Cruise so, enjoy these two excellent popcorn flicks and don’t expect thirds.