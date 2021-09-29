Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 29. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Circle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season finale): It’s time for the grand finale of the third season of Netflix’s popular reality show. In The Circle, the participating players move into the same apartment building, but don’t actually see each other face-to-face. They communicate using a specially designed social media app that allows them to portray themselves in any way they choose—which also allows for rampant catfishing. Contestants rate each other based on those profiles, while various twists heighten the challenge. In the finale, the winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize. The Circle has already been renewed for seasons four and five.

Regular coverage

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): It’s not quite October yet, but Netflix is already bringing in the horror. Based on a book of the same name by British author Adam Nevill, this film is centered on a young Mexican woman named Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), who moves into an all-women boarding house in Cleveland, in search of a better life. Ambar and the other women discover that the mansion is possibly haunted as eerie noises begin to take over. Ambar is plagued with strange visions and occurrences, and all of the residents slowly realize they are trapped inside as supernatural forces try to make sure they never get to leave.

The Chestnut Man (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This Danish thriller, based on a novel by Søren Sveistrup, kicks off with a gory discovery: a dead body in the playground of a quiet suburb in Copenhagen. The woman has been brutally murdered and her limbs are missing. Next to her body is a small doll made of chestnuts and matchsticks, and it’s quickly established that a serial killer is on the loose. Ambitious detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her new partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) are in a race against time to find the culprit.