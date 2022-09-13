There’s just something about a magical boarding school that captures the imagination. Or maybe there’s something about the power of a certain magical boarding school that has movie execs desperate to capture its success. Either way, Netflix is getting in on the action with The School For Good And Evil, and it’s bringing out some heavy hitters to sell the thing.

One of them is Charlize Theron, playing up the campy villainess energy she perfected in Snow White And The Huntsman. “Every so often, a very lucky candidate from the outside is selected for admission to this hallowed institution,” she explains to her new students (Sofia Wylie and Sophia Ann Caruso). Picking up the explanation is Patti freakin’ LuPone: “The School for Good and Evil, where the true story behind every great fairy tale begins. The School for Good trains the heroes. The School for Evil, the villains.”



The School for Good and Evil | Official Trailer | Netflix

Elsewhere, heroes are overseen by Kerry Washington, tutored by Michelle Yeoh, and counseled by Laurence Fishburne. Rachel Bloom and Rob Delaney are also on the cast list alongside Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and narration from another Oscar winner, Cate Blanchett. Netflix is really sparing no expense on this, but what else is new?



Advertisement

As for the plot, well, it probably won’t surprise you to hear that the balance between good and evil is being threatened. In her desperation to attend the school and set herself apart, Sophie (Caruso) is vulnerable to the influence of evil, and only her skeptical bestie Agatha (Wylie) can protect her–or stand up to her. Because, “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us will survive,” Fishburne melodramatically reveals.



The School For Good And Evil is directed by Bridesmaids’ Paul Feig and also stars Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Mark Heap, Freya Parks, and Earl Cave. The film premieres on Netflix on October 19, 2022.