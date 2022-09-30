Though Sony announced earlier this month that a new Karate Kid movie is in the works, the Karate Kid himself isn’t quite sure wha t’s going on. Entertainment Weekly recently talked to Ralph Macchio, who first started playing Daniel LaRusso in a trio of films from 1984 to 1989, and the actor has no idea if he’s supposed to be involved.



“I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it,” he says. “We’ll talk when I know what’s going on.”

In 1994, The Next Karate Kid was released, with Mr. Miyagi actor Pat Morita returning to instruct a new student played by Hilary Swank. The franchise was rebooted in 2010 with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, though that version did not yield any subsequent installments.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid series has enjoyed a revival in recent years thanks to the sequel show Cobra Kai. Original cast members including Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, and Yuji Okumoto have reprised their roles as their characters work out decades-old beefs and train a new generation of martial arts-loving teens.

Cobra Kai began as a YouTube original series before moving to Netflix. T he show’s fifth season premiered earlier this month, though a sixth has not been announced yet. While Netflix has been known for sudden and unexpected cancelations , Cobra Kai is quite popular, and the recent episodes clearly anticipate a renewal, including a hint at another character from The Karate Kid Part II making a return.

“We’re feeling pretty confident,” Macchio tells EW. “People seem to love the show and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down. I think we’ll have the opportunity to let the stories evolve.”

It is also unclear as to whether or not any of the new Cobra Kai characters will be involved with the new Karate Kid installment. Whoever’s in it, the movie is set for a June 2024 release.