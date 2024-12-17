Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan return as Karate Kid: Legends in new trailer “Our traditions are rooted in history,” the trailer tells us, describing most traditions.

You can’t keep a karate kid down. While Jackie Chan’s major entry into the franchise, the 2010 The Karate Kid remake, may not be the best remembered film in the series, but Chan nevertheless felt like a natural addition to the franchise. 15 years after his appearance, he’s back to train the next generation, and he’s bringing the original Karate Kid—Ralph Macchio—back with him.

The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, released this morning, sees the two pros team up to introduce Ben Wang—best known for his role in American Born Chinese—as next up. “Our traditions are rooted in history,” a voice tells us at the beginning of the trailer, describing how most traditions in fact work. From there, there are training montages galore and the ceremonial passing of the bandana between Macchio and Wang. We also see the action return to New York (or potentially Newark, as in the original 1984 film) with class on some very high-rent roofs. You can check out the whole thing below.

The most recent entry into the Karate Kid canon, the Netflix series Cobra Kai, comes to a final conclusion this February after breaking its final season into three(!) parts. Fear not—there will not be much of a drought. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters on May 30, 2025.