3 new songs and 3 new albums to listen to this weekend

Fresh off her “Midwestern sad girl indie rock version” of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut To The Feeling” for A.V. Undercover, SASAMI brings a similar vibe to her new single “Just Be Friends.” “I returned to some of the stream of consciousness, emotional lyrical writing style of my first album and kept riding the country wave that was in the fabric of [my previous album] Squeeze but with a bit more modern country influence,” SASAMI told Stereogum. “I love how country songs often tell a story. Longing, lingering, loneliness and lust. When I play this one live I always dedicate it to anyone ‘sad and horny’ in the crowd… if that means anything.” It’s an apt description of the song, which deals with a messy situationship and the complicated feelings that arise when you like someone a little too much but know your connection is probably a little unhealthy. It makes for a visceral listening experience; you feel “Just Be Friends” just as much as you hear it.