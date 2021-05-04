New York City's Governors Ball announces lineup and new venue

We already knew that New York’s Governors Ball is set to return on September 24-26. It’s a safe-ish fall date that feels hopeful enough for things to be relatively “normal” by then (if most of New York City is vaccinated and COVID-19 variants are kept under control). And now the festival’s return feels even more real. Governors Ball announced its lineup and a new location. It’s usually held at Randall’s Island but this year it’ll be at Citi Field, the Mets baseball stadium in Queens. The lineup is pretty solid, too.
Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone will headline the fest, and there will be plenty of other names that’ll surely make people excited enough to shell out on tickets, like Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 100 Gecs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bartees Strange, J Balvin, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Muna, Eillie Goulding, Orville Peck, Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound’s joint project), and more.
Tickets go on a special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets that’s exclusively for Citi Cardmembers today (May 4th) through Thursday, May 6th at 11:59 AM ET. Tickets will be available to purchase for everyone on Thursday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
A GovBall where we’re not sweating out butts off and can listen to the biggest artists of the past year? Ok, sign us up.
Full Governors Ball 2021 lineup:
Friday, September 24:
Billie Eilish
DaBaby
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Leon Bridges
Portugal. The Man
24kGoldn
Future Islands
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
EarthGang
Tate McRae
Sasha Sloan
Orville Peck
ODIE
Bartees Strange
99 Neighbors
RMR
Bankrol Hayden
LAUNDRY DAY
LOONY
Nasty Cherry
Saturday, September 25:
A$AP Rocky
J Balvin
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
King Princess
Aminé
Big Thief
Cordae
Bleachers
A R I Z O N A
Charlotte Lawrence
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
MUNA
BRELAND
Chiiild
MIKE
Oliver Malcolm
Nation of Language
Sarah Barrios
Sunday, September 26:
Post Malone
21 Savage
Ellie Goulding
Young Thug
Burna Boy
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jamie xx
Dominic Fike
Smino
Duck Sauce
Princess Nokia
KOTA The Friend
UMI
100 gecs
Yeek
Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)
Amaarae
RIZ LA VIE
TeaMarrr
mazie