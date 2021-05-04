New York City's Governors Ball announces lineup and new venue

GovBall in 2019 Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

We already knew that New York’s Governors Ball is set to return on September 24-26. It’s a safe-ish fall date that feels hopeful enough for things to be relatively “normal” by then (if most of New York City is vaccinated and COVID-19 variants are kept under control). And now the festival’s return feels even more real. Governors Ball announced its lineup and a new location. It’s usually held at Randall’s Island but this year it’ll be at Citi Field, the Mets baseball stadium in Queens. The lineup is pretty solid, too.



Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone will headline the fest, and there will be plenty of other names that’ll surely make people excited enough to shell out on tickets, like Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 100 Gecs, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bartees Strange, J Balvin, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Muna, Eillie Goulding, Orville Peck, Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound’s joint project), and more.

Tickets go on a special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets that’s exclusively for Citi Cardmembers today (May 4th) through Thursday, May 6th at 11:59 AM ET. Tickets will be available to purchase for everyone on Thursday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A GovBall where we’re not sweating out butts off and can listen to the biggest artists of the past year? Ok, sign us up.

Full Governors Ball 2021 lineup:

Friday, September 24:

Billie Eilish

DaBaby

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Leon Bridges

Portugal. The Man

24kGoldn

Future Islands

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

EarthGang

Tate McRae

Sasha Sloan

Orville Peck

ODIE

Bartees Strange

99 Neighbors

RMR

Bankrol Hayden

LAUNDRY DAY

LOONY

Nasty Cherry

Saturday, September 25:

A$AP Rocky

J Balvin

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

King Princess

Aminé

Big Thief

Cordae

Bleachers

A R I Z O N A

Charlotte Lawrence

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)

MUNA

BRELAND

Chiiild

MIKE

Oliver Malcolm

Nation of Language

Sarah Barrios

Sunday, September 26:

Post Malone

21 Savage

Ellie Goulding

Young Thug

Burna Boy

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jamie xx

Dominic Fike

Smino

Duck Sauce

Princess Nokia

KOTA The Friend

UMI

100 gecs

Yeek

Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)

Amaarae

RIZ LA VIE

TeaMarrr

mazie

