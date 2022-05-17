Looks like it still isn’t over, Notebook fans: writer Nicholas Sparks has inked a three-movie deal with Universal Pictures to adapt more of his romantic novels for the big screen, Deadline reports. The partnership is expected to produce some of his more recent work, including the 2021 bestseller The Wish alongside Anonymous content.

The Wish, a classic Sparks tale about young love from the perspective of the character all grown up, will be produced by Zack Hayden with oversight by Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead and CCO David Levine.



Regarding the deal, Sparks said: “An author could not ask for better producing partners than Anonymous Content, whose taste and history of making award-winning film and television are undisputed. Zack, David and Dawn are as savvy and sophisticated as they come. Furthermore, it has always been my dream to have my film adaptations at Universal Pictures—they are truly the gold standard, famous for their high-quality dramas of all kinds. As for longtime executives Donna Langley and Peter Cramer, their class, reputations and success speak for themselves.”

According to Deadline, Sparks is the second-most adapted living author with 11 feature films under his belt, the last being The Choice in 2016. His literary output has been unflagging, with his 23rd novel, Dreamland, due to be published in September 2022.



Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer praised the author, saying: “Nick Sparks’s evocative novels have served as beloved cultural touchstones, with strong characters and powerful themes that make them ideal for cinematic adaptation.”



He added: “We are honored to partner with Nick, Theresa, and Anonymous Content on these new films, which we know will build upon his successful track record of captivating audiences around the globe.”



Olmstead also stated that Anonymous is “thrilled to team up with” Universal and Sparks, saying the Walk to Remember scribe “pulls readers and viewers deep into these character’s lives and more than ever, we need these stories and feel so connected to their themes of love, family, hardships, and resilience.” In other words, prepare to cry!