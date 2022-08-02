Much like with every big genre TV show before them, from your Star Trek to your Xena: Warrior Princess, the cast of Game Of Thrones are officially getting into the convention business. Really, who needs the ups and downs of being an actor—the rejection, the long hours, the memorizing—when you can just spend a few days tolerating fans and signing your name on a few thousand Funko Pop! figures? We’d do it if we could, and then we’d quickly get sick of it like the actors from Star Trek did. But hey, good for the Game Of Thrones cast!

As announced today, the first-ever official Game Of Thrones fan convention is coming to Los Angeles from December 9 to December 11 this year, practically begging for awkwardly constructed “winter is coming this winter” jokes like the one you’ll find in the headline of this news story. The convention was first announced about a year ago and was originally going to happen back in February in Las Vegas, but HBO canceled it (presumably due to this virus going around) and has now finally gotten around to putting it back on the calendar.

The big headliner is Kit Harington, Jon Snow himself, but Variety says he’ll be joined by Alfie Allen (who played Theon), Jack Gleeson (who played Joffrey and is just now going back to acting after giving us all a break), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), renowned pirate Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Porman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark, the guy who inexplicably had the “best story” ).

Variety says that the convention will allow fans “to step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond” with “cosplay and trivia competitions” as well as the opportunity to “shop for exclusive merchandise.” Ooh la la! Better yet, there will be “an evening dance party hosted by DJ Kristian Nairn,” which will probably actually be incredible. A bunch of Game Of Thrones nerds dancing to Hodor’s sick beats? Swinging around tote bags of exclusive merch? Sign us up!