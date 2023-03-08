The 40 best Oscar-winning songs of all time, ranked

31. “Under The Sea” (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

The Little Mermaid - Under the Sea (from The Little Mermaid) (Official Video)

Disney revitalized itself with the 1989 film The Little Mermaid due in no small part to the songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and “Under The Sea” was the breeziest, catchiest of that batch of tunes. Propelled by steel drums and a blindingly sunny melody, “Under The Sea” conjures a whole new world: within the film, it was the underwater fantasia where Ariel resides, but on land, it became the soundtrack for endless summers filled with sandy beaches and tropical drinks.