It’s been almost two years since Outlander graced our screens in all its time-traveling glory. Luckily, the “droughtlander”—the gap period between seasons, as dubbed by the fandom—is almost over. Starz’s historical drama, based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels, will finally return for season six in March 2022.

As seen in the first trailer, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall-Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) continue to expand Fraser’s Ridge in colonial America as the impending Revolutionary War looms in the 1700s.



Claire is coping with the brutal assault she faced in season five’s finale at the hands of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy), and the husband-wife duo struggles to make difficult decisions for the family. In fact, they seem to be on opposing sides to the extent that Claire reflects on her love for Jamie, and she promises him that this new threat is what will break them.

Don’t worry, if we know anything about the Frasers, it’s that nothing can really break their steamy romance. The two are clearly maintaining their sexy times even as a war is about to begin. Jamie is still torn up over the death of his godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and must figure out how to evade his loyalty to the Crown in favor of supporting local citizens who are unwittingly marching towards the war—as Claire, a nurse from the 1940s, knows well.

Season six is based on Gabaldon’s Outlander series, specifically the book A Breath Of Snow And Ashes, but the story will obviously deviate . In the book, Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna, along with her husband Roger, successfully travel to the future for the safety of their newborn son. But as seen in season five’s finale, the show’s Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) unexpectedly fail to do so.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, the show also stars Maria Doyle Kennedy, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, David Berry, Chris Larkin, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Mark Lewis Jones.

The sixth season of Outlander will consist of eight episodes, and premiere with an extended episode on March 6, 2022, on Starz. The drama has been renewed for a seventh season .