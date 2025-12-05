Divine spirit of human creativity moves Vin Diesel to write his own dang Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie
Diesel has been attached to star in and produce a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em film for four years, but is only now picking up his pen.Left: Vin Diesel (Photo: Paolo Pedicelli ATPImages/Getty Images), Right: Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots. (Image: Mattel)
Four years ago, we reported that Mattel—still a couple of years out at the time from getting a hit of serious street cred by throwing a lot of money/pink paint at Greta Gerwig to make a Barbie movie—had tapped Vin Diesel to star in an even less likely Hollywood adaptation of a well-known toyroom property: A film version of classic “Fun for twenty seconds, until your hand gets tired” kids game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. At the time, we reported that Diesel was throwing both his body, and his filmmaking rep into the movie, which he would both star in and executive produce. But something was obviously missing from this cocktail of Diesel fuel. An obvious creative spark, leaving the film trailing along at, at best, an eighth or a sixteenth of a mile at a time. Where, in all this, was the mind of Diesel?