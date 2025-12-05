Divine spirit of human creativity moves Vin Diesel to write his own dang Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie

Four years ago, we reported that Mattel—still a couple of years out at the time from getting a hit of serious street cred by throwing a lot of money/pink paint at Greta Gerwig to make a Barbie movie—had tapped Vin Diesel to star in an even less likely Hollywood adaptation of a well-known toyroom property: A film version of classic “Fun for twenty seconds, until your hand gets tired” kids game Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. At the time, we reported that Diesel was throwing both his body, and his filmmaking rep into the movie, which he would both star in and executive produce. But something was obviously missing from this cocktail of Diesel fuel. An obvious creative spark, leaving the film trailing along at, at best, an eighth or a sixteenth of a mile at a time. Where, in all this, was the mind of Diesel?

Wonder no more, as Deadline reports today that the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots film has added a key creative light to its screenwriting team: One Mark Sinclar Vincent, a.k.a., well, Vin Diesel, who’s now officially writing the movie. It’s not clear if Diesel—whose official screenwriting credits are mostly confined to a few short films he made before getting famous, but who’s known to get heavily involved creatively on most of his film projects—will be working from the screenplay supposedly penned a few years back by Ryan Engle, a known associate of hated “Candy ass” Dwayne Johnson, or if he’ll whip up something new. Reading Diesel’s own press statement about the news, for instance, doesn’t really make anything clearer, as he notes, “I am excited to expand the Mattel universe by bringing this classic toy from my childhood to a modern audience by telling a story that examines the role of competition in a world often measured by strength and dominance that dares to reveal the power of compassion at its core.”

Diesel’s public reputation has been spotty lately: He hasn’t starred in a movie since Fast X in 2023, and was the subject of claims of sexual battery from his former assistant Asta Jonasson in December of 2023. (A lawsuit from Jonasson was dismissed by a California judge last month on the grounds that the incident in question, which allegedly happened in 2010, was said to have happened in Georgia, outside the court’s jurisdiction.) None of which has stopped Mattel from throwing vocal support behind him, at least as regards his Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robot-writing duties: Mattel Studios president Robbie Brenner gave a statement this week that we’re going to go out on a limb and suggest is the nicest thing anyone’s ever said about Vin Diesel or “his creative vision for Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots“: