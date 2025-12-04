Paranormal Activity is getting Paranormal Re-activated
The found footage horror series last hit theaters with 2021's Amish-heavy Next Of Kin.Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin, Screenshot: YouTube
It’s been four years since the Paranormal Activity last found enough footage to make a trip to theaters. And, even then, 2021’s Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin was a pretty Hail Mary attempt at a franchise revival, appearing as it did seven years after Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension sent the series into nearly a decade of slumber. (It turns out “pivot to Amish” wasn’t the instant success story that producers at Paramount and Blumhouse were hoping for.) Now, though, the low-budget horror franchise is busting out the night-vision cameras for yet another installment of lo-fi frights.