Pantone announces white as color of 2026

Pantone, the company best known for naming colors, has named the color of 2026. It’s white, or, more specifically, “PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer.” The company describes the shade (or lack thereof) as “a lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection” that “encourages true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.” Per The Washington Post, it’s the first time the company has chosen a white as its color of the year.

The company seems to get how this looks, especially given some of the year’s other advertising that sparked a battle in our never-ending culture war. “Skin tones did not factor into this at all,” Pantone president Laurie Pressman told the Post. Pressman says that the question of skin tone also came up with the company’s previous two colors: 2024’s Peach Fuzz and 2025’s Mocha Mousse. But those were not intended to reflect anything racial, and neither is white—er, Cloud Dancer. “It’s not a pristine white, it’s not a technical white, it’s not a white that if we think about when we came out of covid, where people were looking for these very optically brightened white,” Pressman continues. “This is intentionally a softer white, a white that is not bleached, a very natural-looking white.”

Of course, there are plenty of other connotations to the color: peace, virginity, marriage, or, at least in Korean culture, death. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, tells the Post that the decision is less about “defaulting to white” than about “opening up new avenues and ways of thinking.” Perhaps the blank canvas is a good idea coming out of the years of brainrot and rage bait.