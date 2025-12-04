Pantone announces white as color of 2026
Before you ask, the company insists that "skin tones did not factor into this at all."Image: Pantone
Pantone, the company best known for naming colors, has named the color of 2026. It’s white, or, more specifically, “PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer.” The company describes the shade (or lack thereof) as “a lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection” that “encourages true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe, making room for innovation.” Per The Washington Post, it’s the first time the company has chosen a white as its color of the year.