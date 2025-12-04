Horror game Horses removed from multiple storefronts as censorship scare continues
The video game equivalent to the Hays Code is here, but no one knows what's actually in it.Image credits: Santa Ragione
Video game censorship is back in full swing. Earlier this year, Steam and other digital distribution platforms made obtuse policy changes regarding what content is allowed on their platforms. The latest casualty of this shift seems to be Horses, a recently released horror game from Saturnalia developer Santa Ragione. Just a few days before its December 2 release, the studio announced that Valve had refused to allow the game on Steam. Not to be outdone, the Epic Games Store also revealed that it wouldn’t platform Horses even though it had previously been approved. Then Humble Games banned it a day after release, only to un-ban it hours later.
Valve has claimed that Horses violates the storefront’s sexual content policies, but Santa Ragione says it hasn’t been given a specific explanation for why. In an interview with IGN, Pietro Righi Riva of Santa Ragione speculated that the situation dates back to when the studio submitted an early build to Valve in 2023, one that wasn’t reflective of the final game. That build featured a scene where a young girl sat on the shoulders of a naked woman in a horse mask—for context, the horror game takes place on a disturbing farm where enslaved humans are kept in servitude and treated like horses.