Here comes the Men In Black's new screenwriter
Another attempt at rebooting the 1997 blockbuster is invading Hollywood.(Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
Now that our memories of Men In Black: International and Channing Tatum’s enthusiasm for 21 Jump Street Meets The Men In Black have been neuralyzed, Deadline reports that Sony is plotting a Ballchinian revival. After managing to relaunch the Bad Boys series for a post-slap economy, screenwriter Chris Bremer, who wrote the two sequels for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will pen a new Men In Black sequel for Sony.