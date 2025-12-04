R.I.P. Steve Cropper: Booker T. & the M.G.'s guitarist dead at 84

Steve Cropper, a founding member of Booker T. & the M.G.’s and producer/songwriter at Stax Records, has passed away at the age of 84. According to the Associated Press, Cropper died in Nashville. His son Cameron confirmed the news to Variety, but no cause of death has been revealed.

Born in Dora, Missouri, Cropper’s family moved to Memphis when he was nine years old. At age 14, he got his first guitar and studied the phrasings of Chuck Berry, Chet Atkins, Lowman Pauling, and Tal Farlow. He and Charlie Freeman formed the Royal Spades, a band that would later be known as the Mar-Keys, pumping out songs like “Last Night” and the great “My Sweet Baby.” After Chips Moman left Stax, Jim Stewart brought Cropper in to be the label’s A&R man. Cropper co-founded Booker T. & the M.G.’s with Booker T. Jones, Lewie Steinberg (soon replaced by Donald “Duck” Dunn), and Al Jackson Jr. The band would score a hit single with “Green Onions” in 1962. They were Stax’s version of the Wrecking Crew.