Cynthia Erivo offers her interpretation of Elphaba's sex cardigan in Wicked: For Good
The infamous cardigan was less about sex and more about comfort.Image property of NBCUniversal
Love it or hate it, there’s one moment in Wicked: For Good that has left people of all ages confused. No, not when Madame Morrible somehow inflates Glinda’s bubble from the outside despite explaining the rules of how the bubble worked just 90 seconds prior, but rather the song “As Long As You’re Mine,” which sees Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) consummate the flirtation that began in last year’s first Wicked movie. In the scene, Elphaba removes her cape and pointy hat and dons a chunky gray knit sweater, hereafter known as the sex cardigan.