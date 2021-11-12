Paramount+ has canceled its animated comedy The Harper House after a single season on the air, Deadline reports. The news came down from series creator Brad Neely (of China, IL and Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio fame), who announced the cancellation on social media today:

The Harper House is cancelled. I’ll always appreciate the show’s resilient crew and cast that came together during an unprecedented breakdown of normal life to make this family with me. I’m grateful to everyone involved and to anyone who gave it a shot. It’s time to get nuts.

The series starred a packed voice cast, lead by Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn and Jason Lee, and including Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidhe, and Gary Anthony Williams. The Harper House centered on a family (headed up by Seehorn and Lee) forced to move into a decrepit old mansion (complete with corpse!) after working mom Debbie is fired from her lucrative factory job. The various members of the family then work and scheme to try to regain their middle-class lifestyle.

Paramount+ is still pretty early in its life as a provider of original programming, so it’s hard to determine how unusual this sort of first-season kill-off is. (Dramas One Dollar and Interrogation both had similarly short lifespans, and some of the streamer’s reality offerings haven’t fared much better.) The Harper House was also operating, as much of Neely’s stuff has, at a significantly more subversive level than much of what the CBS-adjacent streaming service is offering.

The silver lining here is that it’s not like at least some of this cast won’t be keeping themselves perfectly busy, regardless. Seehorn will be back for the next season of Saul next year, obviously, while Maslany just showed off the first look at her transformation into She-Hulk for that other streaming service.