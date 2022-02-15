It’s a big day for Paramount+ and the company formerly known as ViacomCBS (it’s just called Paramount now, retroactively making it so the name of the streaming service makes more sense), and among the announcements the company made today are an enormous array of reality show renewals and announcements—the vast majority of which involved MTV’s The Challenge franchise, apparently.

First, renewals: Paramount+ has picked up a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (bringing it to seven), a new season of singing competition Queen Of The Universe, a new season of reunion series The Real World Homecoming about the New Orleans cast members, and a new season of The Challenge: All Stars (with a press release promising an “unprecedented lineup of 24 of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest challengers.”

Paramount+ is also getting three new reality shows: The Challenge: War Of The Worlds (a crossover competition between, spoiler alert, some international versions of The Challenge), a streaming revival of tattoo competition Ink Master, and a show called All Star Shore that’s a mash-up of contestants from every reality show in the Paramount+ lineup. From the press release, it sounds like they all hang out at a vacation house in Spain and also compete in challenges.

But not THE challenges. Those only happen on the four additional The Challenge shows that Paramount announced today: There’s The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: U.K., the premise of which should all be obvious, but then there’s also The Challenge: CBS, which will air on regular CBS and feature “the CBS all-stars” as competitors.

Even if you don’t live in Argentina, Australia, the U.K., or on CBS, though, you’ll still want to pay attention to these shows, because the winners of these spin-offs will then go on to compete on The Challenge: War Of The Worlds, a spin-off we mentioned earlier in this story. Basically, Paramount heard you like The Challenge, so now you can Challenge The Challenge while you Challenge your Challenge.