Yellowstone is America’s show. It’s the one people can’t stop talking about, or, at least, talking about in real life, because Yellowstone is almost entirely absent from the Golden Age Of TV discussion. That’s not to say that Yellowstone is a bad show, but not one that elicits praise from critics or online aficionados the way The Bear did earlier this summer. On the contrary, it’s beloved by those who watch it, confusing to those who don’t. However, the critical dismissal of Yellowstone is meaningless in the face of its dominating success.

Those who love it will be happy to learn that Yellowstone still looks like Yellowstone in the new teaser for season five of the Dutton saga. The gravel-voiced ranchers aren’t through grazing yet, and soon “all will be revealed.” But while the teaser keeps the season’s storyline vague, the bones are still here. The black hats, the long rifles, and Kevin Costner’s concerned look all feel at home on the range.

Yellowstone Season 5: All Will Be Revealed | Paramount Network

For those who still haven’t saddled up to Yellowstone, the Paramount Network will air a series marathon beginning on September 2. But, of course, if you want to stream this thing on your own time, that’s a little more difficult. Because Paramount sold the streaming rights to Comcast before starting their own streaming platform, viewers can only find the first four seasons of Yellowstone on something called ‌Peacock. However, the Yellowstone spin-off 1883 can be found on good ol’ Paramount+, which will also play home to the numerous other Yellowstone spin-offs, including 1923, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and 6666. Appropriately, it seems that the “plus” in Paramount+ stands for numbers.

The new season of Yellowstone begins with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, November 13, at 8 P.M.