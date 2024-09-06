Patricia Arquette finds her next true crime miniseries, and more casting news Amy Adams, Alison Brie, Phoebe Dynevor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Tom Hardy also found new roles this week

Patricia Arquette has really been bitten by the true crime bug. The Severance actor is set to star in Murdaugh Murders, a new limited series from Michael D. Fuller (Quarry, Rectify) and co-creator Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, I Love You, Now Die). The series will be partially adapted from Liz Farrell and Mandy Matney’s popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast, which investigates the 2021 case of former lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, in a highly publicized South Carolina trial in 2023. Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences with no possibility of parole. His motion for a new trial was dismissed by a judge in January.

Arquette will play Maggie in the series. Her other recent true crime projects include 2019’s The Act, which told the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (played by Joey King in the Hulu series), and 2018’s Escape at Dannemora, which was based on the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape. Even her upcoming fictional projects sound a little true crime-y; she’s set to star in Kenneth Branagh’s The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde and Kirill Sokolov’s They Will Kill You.

Check out more of the week’s casting news below: