Peacock has another new comedy series coming down the pipe. This time it’s Killing It, starring The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Craig Robinson. The series comes from B99 co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici.

The shows logline reads:

Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

The teaser footage is light on details but there is a really big snake. The series also stars Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

Goor and Del Tredici said in a statement, “We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

Killing It will hit Peacock this April with ten half-hour episodes. It i s part of Peacock’s big content push this year, as the company tries to stop the relatively young streamer from continuing to hemorrhage money. Last year, it lost Comcast over a billion dollars. This year, Peacock will not only have broadcasts of the Winter Olympics (which start this Friday, February 4), but also new shows including the French Prince re-imagining Bel-Air and its own Tiger King series Joe vs Carole.



Peacock also continues to green- light new shows, like an original series from the creators of The Vampire Diaries, and new Universal movies are landing on the streaming service, including this month’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me.

Meanwhile, Robinson has stayed in demand. This Black History Month, he’s hosting the third season of Hulu’s Your Attention Please, a series spotlighting Black innovators and creators. He’s also doing voiceover work in the upcoming animated films The Bad Guys and The Ark And The Aardvark.