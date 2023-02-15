Better grab some aviator sunglasses, because the future is bright for Poker Face. Peacock has renewed the comedy-mystery series created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne for a second season. The Orange Is The New Black alum plays Charlie Cale, a “human lie detector” who goes on the run after uncovering the truth behind her best friend’s death, only to stumble into solving more murders in every town she visits.



Though Benjamin Bratt recurs as Cliff, the Colorado casino muscle charged with tracking down Charlie, Poker Face largely follows a self-contained story in each episode. The case-of-the-week format has allowed for plenty of high-profile guest stars to drop by, including Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Simon Helberg, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and newly-minted Oscar nominees Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau. With the season two announcement, Elijah Wood could be joining their ranks.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming says in a press release. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

While it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride for Peacock in the streaming wars— the platform has dropped acclaimed series like Girls5eva, Saved By The Bell, and Rutherford Falls, and parted ways with certified hitmaker Michael Schur— the murder mystery genre has proved to be a winner, with The Traitors also scoring a renewal. It also doesn’t hurt that Peacock has put a significant marketing push behind Poker Face, including a notoriously expensive Super Bowl ad.

New episodes of Poker Face are now streaming on Peacock on Thursdays through March 9.