Praise Jesus, The Righteous Gemstones got another season

The blasphemous, profane, and even, occasionally, heartwarming adventures of The Righteous Gemstones will continue for another season, turns out. THR reports that HBO has extended a fourth season to Danny McBride’s show, which follows the chaotic, violent, surprisingly monster truck-heavy lives of a family of wealthy televangelists.

The Righteous Gemstones is currently in the midst of its third season, which has seen semi-retired family patriarch Eli (John Goodman) and the rest of his clan get sucked into conflict with his extremist militia-type brother-in-law Peter, played by Steve Zahn. Meanwhile, McBride’s Jesse wrestles with his efforts to take his dad’s place in their massively lucrative church, younger son Kelvin (Adam Devine) is busting smut, and Edi Patterson’s Judy Gemstone is, as always, one of the greatest sources of unrelenting chaos on all of TV.

Advertisement

HBO has lost some of its biggest hitters over the last year, with both Succession and Barry ending their runs on the network. So it’s heartening to see that Gemstones will continue forward for a fourth season, the latest in a long series of collaborations between McBride, regular creative partner Jody Hill, and HBO, dating back through Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down.

Per HBO’s Amy Gravitt: “ Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones. As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.” Of course, there’s no word yet on when said fourth season might actually come to fruition; like pretty much every other production in Hollywood, the show is under the affects of the combined SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, so while its third season will continue running through Sunday night’s finale, the fourth season can’t even begin to see development until the strikes are resolved.