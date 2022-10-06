Heaven Can Wait (available October 1)

1978 Heaven Can Wait Official Trailer 1 Paramount Pictures

When you look at the credits for the 1978 hit film Heaven Can Wait, you’ll see it was co-directed by Buck Henry and Warren Beatty. That’s because Beatty, undoubtedly the biggest star of that era simply, would not let directors do their job without buzzing around like a fly on a corpse. For another example, ask Hal Ashby how his collaboration with Beatty went on 1975’s hit Shampoo. While Ashby got to keep sole credit, the negative effect on his psyche would never recover. Still, Heaven Can Wait is a very good film that manages to combine Beatty’s gorgeous looks, cocky charm and fragile man/boy personae into a memorable character. Beatty plays Los Angeles Rams quarterback Joe Pendleton, who is accidentally brought to heaven too soon due to an overzealous angel (played by Buck Henry) who inadvertently punches Pendleton’s ticket in an auto accident. Owning up to his mistake, the angel sends Pendleton back to earth but in the form of a wealthy, greedy industrialist. Adapted from the 1941 film Here Comes Mr. Jordan, the film also stars Julie Christie, who was rarely better than when she was working onscreen with then real-life beau Beatty. In a piece for The A.V. Club detailing Ignatiy Vishnevetsky said the film has a “surplus of winning charm.”